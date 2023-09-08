Lashkowitz High Rise demolition set for September 16

The implosion and demolition of the Lashkowitz in downtown Fargo is set for next Saturday and is sparking some buzz.

FARGO N.D. (KVRR) — The Lashkowitz High Rise has been a part of the city’s skyline for over 50 years and with the iconic building has got the community talking.

Chris Brungardt the Fargo Deputy Head of Housing said, “Well it’s developing a lot of excitement and buzz in the entire community getting a lot of phone calls and radio stations and you’re here and the newspapers. Everybody wants to know what’s going on. ”

Due to hazards inside the iconic landmark is the reason for it having to come down.

“We started this project last December. It’s a $5.35 million project and over $3.5 million of it was just remediating all of the hazards inside the building.”

500 pounds of explosives are set to arrive on site at the end of this week and until the detonation will be monitored around the clock.

Buildings in a 1000-foot radius including the Y, the Wells Fargo, the Fryin’ Pan, and the office building are to be evacuated along with Second street, 4th Street and Main up to the roundabout will also be closed the morning of detonation.

If you are interested in watching the detonation take place, there are many areas where you can watch from a safe distance.

“But if you’re coming down here to try to find some place to watch it there’s many different spots around. The veterans bridge over here I think, over on the Moorhead side by the river they have a park over there where the old power plan used to be you can see that. Even down by prairie Saint John’s top of the levy or even down by the boat ramp there’s plenty of great site lines.”

The detonation is September 16 at around 7 a.m.