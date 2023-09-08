Mother charged with shooting son with BB gun

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Becida woman is charged with malicious punishment of a child and domestic assault after deputies responded to a report that a 9-year-old boy had been shot with a BB gun.

Hubbard County deputies spoke with the child and his father.

The investigation determined the boy and his brother were wrestling when one of them suffered a bloody nose.

The mother said, as punishment, the other child could punch the 9-year-old, or she would shoot him with the BB gun.

Deputies say 31-year-old Katherin Ewald-Conner shot the boy in the leg.

He then climbed onto the roof of the house where she shot him in the forehead.

Ewald-Conner admitted to shooting her son and turned the BB gun over.