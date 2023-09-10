Wild Terra Cider Hosts 6th Annual Apple Harvest Festival

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The 6th Annual Apple Harvest Festival at Wild Terra finished up this weekend which had activities for all.

With fall right around the corner the cherished tradition around the fargo area in the Apple Harvest festival took place this weekend.

The event which is going on its 6th year had a family friendly petting zoo, all kinds of adult and kid friendly drinks, a produce market and a lot more.

One of the star attractions being the dog costume contest

“But as you can see its a very very busy event for us and it takes a lot of planning working with the community trading gift cards for prizes getting things ready as far as sign ups for contests so we just stay real busy,” said operations manager Monica Gelinske.

The event had many local vendors selling different fall related goods from freshly picked apples all the way to locally sourced honey.

“This year has just been super easy, the vendors are fantastic. We’ve got a lot of people that this is maybe their second or third year with us. Some of our vendors are here for the first time and I just think it’s a really great partnership.”

Wild Terra, the cider company which hosted the event takes a lot of pride in bringing the community together.

“Wild terra is all about community, everyone is welcomed and loved here. What it means for us is just a way to engage with everyone in a very neighborly community driven way”.

Wild Terra Cider is a locally owned cidery.

They are already looking forward to next year’s event.