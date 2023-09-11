Meier to Leininger for 6! | Shanley Football Wins Chris Heise High School POTW

Landon Meier Finds Jordan Leininger who powers his way into the endzone v West Fargo and won POTW for the Deacs

FARGO, N.D. — It was a tough contest for the Chris Heise High School Play of the week between the Sheyenne Mustangs and the Shanley Deacons but the votes have been counted and we have a winner!

Landon Meier found Jordan Leininger over the middle. Leininger bowled through the West Fargo Packers defense and likely left some bruises on his defender along the way. Jordan laid the boom to get into the endzone and earned Chris Heise High School Play of the Week honors in a very close contest; 51 percent to 49 percent.

Congrats to Meier, Leininger, and the Deacons on taking home the honors!

