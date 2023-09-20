Fargo North Remains No. 1 in 2A; Spartans Eye Return to State Title Game

#1 FARGO NORTH (4-0) WILL MEET #2 FARGO SOUTH (3-1) IN A 1 V 2 MATCHUP THIS FRIDAY.

The Fargo North Spartans have been the number 1 ranked team in the class 2A media polls all season. The Spartans are 4-0 on the season and now prepare for a tough test this Friday.

The Spartans are a dominant force in all three phases of the game. They posses an offense that includes Bison commit Peder Haugo who is a threat to score every time he touches the rock. The defense has allowed just 29 points this season. And to top it off, the Spartans special teams unit that has found the EndZone this season as well.

Head Coach Adam Roland says it is a complete team effort and credits the team’s success to their preparation.

“Anytime you have players of [high] caliber, and we have a bunch of them…but not only that, we have an offensive line, defensive line and a big group of guys there who really are intricate in the success of those skill guys,” said Roland. “So, it is really a full team effort. The guys put the work in, they focus, they get things done in the offseason, focus in their preparation and really that is what it is.”

The Spartans fell just short a year ago losing in the state title game. Senior quarterback Ethan Welk believes the experience they have will help the Spartans bring their third football state championship home.

“This year’s team, yeah we have the experience,” said Welk, the starting quarterback. “Last year we came up one game short, but that one game really is…its a big game, it helps you…you know, its a big game to have under your belt. We have a lot of guys returning, especially guys that played last year.”

Senior running back Peder Haugo believes if the Spartans continue their preparation each week, they will be bound for success.

“Staying competitive and not getting complacent in practices,” said Haugo. “If we just take every rep like we have been with intent, I think we will get it done this year.”

The No. 1 ranked Fargo North Spartans will welcome in the No. 2 ranked Fargo South Bruins this Friday night. Kick off set for 7 p.m.