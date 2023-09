FRIDAY NIGHT HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL HIGHLIGHTS 9/22

NORTH V SOUTH HIGHLIGHTS THE FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS

High School football highlights from North Dakota and Minnesota. Scores from around the region.

BISMARCK,33,WEST FARGO,26,FINAL(THURS),HS FB

FARGO NORTH,28,FARGO SOUTH,27,FINAL,HS FB

JAMESTOWN,47,WAHPETON,6,FINAL,HS FB

HARVEY-WELLS,42,GRAFTON,13,FINAL,HS FB

VELVA,58,KENMARE-B-B,0,FINAL,HS FB

KILLDEER,12,SOUTHERN McLEAN,6,FINAL,HS FB

CENTRAL CASS,43,HILLSBORO-CV,0,FINAL,HS FB

WF SHEYENNE,38,GF RED RIVER,14,FINAL,HS FB

THOMPSON,22,BOTTINEAU,0,FINAL,HS FB

SHANLEY,48,CENTURY,35,FINAL,HS FB

MINOT,26,DAVIES,0,FINAL,HS FB

MANDAN,35,ST. MARY’S,14,FINAL,HS FB

VALLEY CITY,14,WF HORACE,13,FINAL,HS FB

WATFORD CITY,43,TURTLE MOUNTAIN,0,FINAL,HS FB

KINDRED,21,OAKES,0,FINAL,HS FB

ELLENDALE-E-K,62,OAK GROVE,8,FINAL,HS FB

BOWMAN COUNTY,22,HEART RIVER,16,FINAL,HS FB

LISBON,32,CARRINGTON,27,FINAL,HS FB

MAY-PORT-CG,34,NORTHERN CASS,19,FINAL,HS FB

DGF,42,MACA,7,FINAL,MN HS FB

BARNESVILLE,54,HAWLEY,6,FINAL,MN HS FB

BRAINERD,28,MOORHEAD,20,FINAL,MN HS FB