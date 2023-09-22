Three arrested on felony robbery charges in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Three people are arrested and face felony charges in connection to a Thursday afternoon armed robbery in West Fargo.

Police say 30-year-old Leo Jellah from Arizona, 24-year-old Ayanle Banade, and Neoh Kpasuah, of Fargo are each charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a weapon.

Officials say it was on the 100 block of 7th St. E. at around 3:30 when they fled the scene, headed towards Fargo and were stopped by police on Main Ave. and 22nd St. S.

Jellah is also charged for terrorizing and outstanding warrants.

The case is under investigation.