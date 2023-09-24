Tattoo artists given chance to showcase talents at expo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Inside the Veterans Memorial Arena in West Fargo, numerous and numerous tattoo artists set up shop to showcase their artwork on living canvases. As part of the 2023 Roughrider Ink and Iron Expo.

“I think it’s really awesome,” said Ethan Aune, a tattoo artist. “Everybody in the community gets together with a bunch of people from out of town. Get to see everybody’s art work and get to show off your own.”

Tattoos for one reason or another tends to get a bad stigma at times according to these artists. These expos serves as a way to open the doors of a tattoo parlor and bring it for people to see.

“Tattoo studios can be intimidating for a lot of people,” said Million, a tattoo artist. “Being able to kind of walk through and not worry about all the stigma of a tattoo studio. That’s probably a big thing for a lot of people.”

In the air, you could hear the buzz from their machines, painting on their canvases. Even after two days of this expo, people still booked appointments and got to be a part of this experience.

“When you are at your shop all the time you don’t necessarily interact with as many artists,” said Aune. “You have your kind of family of artists. But when you are here, you realize everyone is one big family and it’s really cool.”

Tattoo has been an art form for generations to generations. For these artists, they love the chance to keep the tradition going.

“Trying to pick up where the pioneers before me left off. And pave the way for new artists to come after me.” said Aune.

All of the proceeds according to the expo will for the North Dakota Make a Wish.