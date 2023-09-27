Murder suspect from Washington arrested in Cass County

Alison Voorhees,
Police Lights

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A murder suspect from Washington state is in the Cass County Jail following a traffic stop on I-94, west of Fargo.

North Dakota State Patrol Capt. Bryan Niewind says the trooper discovered that the person was wanted for murder during a routine traffic stop late Tuesday afternoon.

Niewind says investigators from Washington state are flying to Fargo to interview the suspect.

There’s no further details until after the interview is conducted.

Categories: Crime, Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , , ,

You Might Like