Murder suspect from Washington arrested in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A murder suspect from Washington state is in the Cass County Jail following a traffic stop on I-94, west of Fargo.

North Dakota State Patrol Capt. Bryan Niewind says the trooper discovered that the person was wanted for murder during a routine traffic stop late Tuesday afternoon.

Niewind says investigators from Washington state are flying to Fargo to interview the suspect.

There’s no further details until after the interview is conducted.