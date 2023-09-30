Yotes Shock Bison; Spoil NDSU Homecoming

FARGO, N.D. — South Dakota scored on a 50-yard touchdown pass from Aidan Bouman to Carterll on their opening drive to make it 7-0 against North Dakota State. The Yotes proceeded to hold the Bison out of the endzone while attacking effectively on offense to take a 21-3 lead into the break. NDSU fought back in the second half but ultimately were unable to get key stops on third down and overcome their 18 point halftime deficit resulting in the 24-19 loss.

Saturday was South Dakota’s first win over the Bison since October, 2015 which also was in the FargoDome. The Yotes came into the matchup unranked and will likely have the Bison dropping in the rankings as NDU now sits at 0-1 in the coherence standings.

Cam Miller led NDSU in rushing yards with 76 yards on 12 carries and finished 18 of 25 passing for 154 yards with a late passing touchdown and an interception.

Aidan Bouman was extremely effective on the other side as the Yotes identified and exploited weaknesses in NDSU’s defense. Carter Bell led all receivers with 124 yards and two touchdowns on his 5 receptions.

While NDSU outscored USD 9-3 in the 4th quarter the Bison ultimately ran out of time and were unable to come up with the key stops that could have led them back to victory. The Bison are now back to the drawing board as they prepare for their first true road game of the season at Missouri State next Saturday.