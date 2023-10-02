High School Boys Soccer: Moorhead Draws with St. Cloud Tech

MOORHEAD SCORES LATE TO END GAME IN A 1-1 DRAW.

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — It did not take long for St. Cloud Tech to quiet the crowd at Moorhead High School Monday. Just 30 seconds into the game, Caleb Campina found himself on a breakaway and finished in the bottom right corner for the 1-0 lead. The Spuds would find opportunities to tie the score in the first half, but came away with nothing. Moorhead was able to tie the game late in the second half to end the game in a 1-1 draw.

Moorhead with host East Grand Forks next on Thursday at 5 p.m.