Sobriety checkpoint planned for October 6 in Sargent County

SARGENT COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol and the Sargent County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Friday night.

The location is at a predetermined location in Sargent County.

They will continue to target drivers throughout the weekend.

In North Dakota this year, there have been 70 crashes, including 80 fatalities.

Sergeant Nathaniel King stated, “The goal is to remove impaired drivers from the roadway to ensure the safety of the motoring public. Crashes that occur because of driving under the influence are preventable. If you drink, do not drive. Plan ahead and designate a sober driver.”