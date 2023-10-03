North Dakota Soybean Council hosts Food and Farm Tour

PAGE, N.D. (KVRR) -North Dakota Soybean Council hosts a Food and Farm Tour to tell people about the importance of soybeans.

Renowned chefs, healthy cooking experts, social media influencers and dieticians traveled from all over the country to the Food and Farm Tour.

Registered Dietician from New York City Chef Abbie Gellman said, “My knowledge of soy as far as the farming practices has definitely increased being on this trip. Just knowing how it’s grown and how it gets to consumers is really important in knowing where our food comes from.”

The tour is designed to help inform experts in the foods industry about the benefits of adding soy beans to your diet.

Culinary arts associate professor at North Dakota College of Science Chef Benjamin Whitmore said, “That it’s so easy to incorporate soy products into things that you’re already making. Whether its a textured vegetable product a TVP or a textured soy product I add that into any ground beef product anytime we’re doing a chili or something I can incorporate that very easily”

The tour had a soy health and nutrition seminar, taste testing of soy foods and finished off with a farm visit to the farm of North Dakota soybean council treasurer Jim Thompson.

“And we’re doing that with the group here today by promoting soybeans as a high quality protein source in a new healthy way of thinking for a lot of people that are looking at certain diets and what not and hoping that we can promote soybeans to be used in an alternative diet that promotes good health and lean protein.” said NDSC Treasurer Jim Thompson.

Soybeans are one of the best plant based proteins you can get as soybeans have the most protein out of any bean by over 10 grams.