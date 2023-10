Man Changes Plea In Sexual Abuse Case, Avoids Trial in Wahpeton

WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR) — A trial for a Wahpeton man charged with sexually abusing a child has been canceled.

On Monday, 62-year-old Robert Abell changed his plea to guilty to one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

His trial was supposed to start next week.

An arrest warrant for Abell was issued last November and he made his first court appearance on the charge in January.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.