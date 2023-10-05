MSUM senior receives scholarship to PRSSA ICON 2023

Katlyn Haugrud, MSUM senior

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Minnesota State University Moorhead senior Katlyn Haugrud received a scholarship to be a part of the Public Relations Society of America ICON 2023. The Pelican Rapids native was one of five students in the country to receive this award.

“I have had the pleasure of watching Ms. Haugrud grow into a thoughtful leader,” wrote Dr. Kay Beckermann, Katlyn’s professor and advisor. “This was demonstrated last fall as she helped organize a Take Back the Night event, in which PRSSA was a co-host. She understood the complexity of the issue and was thoughtful with the planning to ensure a safe event for all involved. As the president for the Michelle (Foulk) Olson, APR, Chapter of PRSSA, she is planning unique recruitment ideas for fall semester, such as partnering with other organizations for greater impact at campus events.”

Haugrud is set to graduate in May 2024.

The conference is October 12-17 in Nashville, Tenn.