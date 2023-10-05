West Fargo Clinches State Tournament Birth; East Field is Set

THE PACKERS NEEDED TO WIN TO REACH THE POSTSEASON, AND THEY DID; 2-1 OVER NORTH.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The West Fargo Packers needed a win Thursday to guarantee a spot in next week’s state tournament. The Packers got off to a hot start scoring in the 3rd minute thanks to Horatio Willie. The Spartans responded in the 4th minute with a goal off a corner kick by Max Watson. But the Packers had a response. The winning goal came in the 17th minute with Kenan Burekovic finding Ibrahim Bangura for the finish.

With the win, the Packers get the 3rd seed in the East for state.

The state tournament begins Thursday, October 12 in Bismarck.

The East seeding is as follows: