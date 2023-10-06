Moorhead Football and Shanley Soccer Clash for the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week

DEACONS SOCCER VS. SPUDS FOOTBALL FOR 10/6 HS POTW.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Moorhead is putting together a solid football campaign this season. Sitting at 3-2, the Spuds are coming off a dominant 48-13 win over St. Cloud Tech. En route to the blowout victory was the big kickoff return from Rufus Kermee. His 92-yard kick return touchdown is play number one in our play of the week nominees.

Meanwhile, over in North Dakota EDC Soccer, there is no better team right now than the Shanley Deacons. Sitting at 13-1-2 overall and first in the East for the state tournament*, the Deacons defeated Fargo North 3-2 on September 28. One of the goals was scored by Aidan Fitzgerald on an incredible one-timer. Charlie Bernhardt sends the ball in on the free kick and Fitzgerald finishes it.

Who should win? That is for you to decide. To vote for the Chris Heise High School Play of the Week head to our Twitter (X) page @KVRRSports and vote for your pick to win. Don’t forget to share the poll with your friends, family, and teammates.

We will tally up the results and share the winner on Monday night’s newscasts at 6:00 and 9:00 PM.

*Boys soccer state tournament begins October 12 in Bismarck.