DUI suspected crash in Stutsman County

STUTSMAN COUNTY, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol is reporting a 45-year-old Ypsilanti man has been charged with a DUI after a crash late Friday night. Rick Lange had crashed his truck in the 9000 Block of 49th St. SE.

Lange was transported to Jamestown with minor injuries after the rollover crash in a ditch. Highway Patrol says this is an ongoing investigation.