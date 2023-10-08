Law enforcement cracking down on crime at The Arbors at McCormick Park in Fargo

FARGO (KFGO) – The Fargo Police Department has been busy cracking down on one of the city’s “hot spots” for crime. It’s part of the federal Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative.

Police have been working with the management team and neighbors at the Arbors at McCormick Park Residential Complex to fix the problems. The Arbors is an apartment complex located in South Fargo and has been the source of a high number of calls about crime.

In early September, police, the Red River Valley SWAT team and the Cass County Drug Task Force served two search warrants at the complex. Officers seized roughly 135 suspected fentanyl pills and a gun.

In a follow-up, on Sept. 12th and 13th, the Fargo Police Engagement Officers and the Metro Area Street Crimes Unit conducted an enforcement operation to assist apartment management with removing unwanted vehicles and people from the property.

As a result, 22 vehicles were towed away, several vacant apartments were cleared and trespassers were removed. Ten adults were arrested during the operation and one juvenile was transported to detention on a juvenile warrant.