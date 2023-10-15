An Emotional Bubba and Defeated Bison Players; Recap of UND’s 49-24 Win Over NDSU

UND ROLLS OVER NDSU GAINING FIRST WIN OVER BISON SINCE 2003.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR)– Saturday, October 14, will down in the history books for the UND vs. NDSU football rivalry. The Alerus Center showcased the first Fighting Hawks win over the Bison since 2003. NDSU has beaten UND five times since then, but this is the first ever victory for North Dakota over NDSU in the D-1 era; A true program changing type win.

For UND, it started right off the bat. A 102-yard opening kickoff return touchdown by Luke Skokna put the Hawks up 7-0. North Dakota State responded by going down the field with Cam Miller scoring on a 26-yard rush, but then North Dakota seemingly had an answer for every thing that was getting thrown back at them. North Dakota dominated all three phases of the game. North Dakota State players in the press conference said they are going to have to go back to the drawing board to figure out what kind of team they are on Monday.

“All you can do is keep chopping wood, keep going back every day and keep trying to improve,” said senior offensive guard Jake Kubas. “We’re gonna find out who’s bought in who’s not. We’re going to find out pretty quick come Monday.”

For Cam Miller, he said North Dakota’s defense gave them what he expected… they just didn’t execute.

“It’s been the same for the last three years,” said Miller on UND’s defensive scheme. “We knew what was coming. I thought we had a great game plan to execute, [but] they just got us today.”

UND winning for the first time since 2003 is a huge deal, but UND has talked about championship aspirations all season long. The fighting Hawks proved it to everyone but themselves Saturday because this team already believed. Many experts expected a different outcome in Saturday’s game. Even if you thought UND was going to win, you did not think they would do it by 25, I am guessing. Twenty-Five and a massive punch to land on their arch rival. After the final buzzer, the fans rushed the field and for Bubba Schweigert and the UND players. This win meant a lot.

“It means so much to our program,” said Schweigert teary eyed. “That’s what this game is about. For the people that came before. Yeah, it’s about the current guys too. But, it means so much to our university.”

“Nothing that can beat it really,” said sophomore running back Gaven Ziebarth. “I mean, this is…we’ve been waiting for this for so long, and so have the people that have played before us. Just seeing… all the alumni coming out and…crying and tears…It was different.”

Up next for North Dakota State is a relatively easy opponent if you go by records in Western Illinois. The Leathernecks last won a game on October 30, 2021; good for a 19-game losing streak. For UND, they prepare for a tough atmosphere in Northern Iowa as they travel back on the road. It’s going to be interesting to see where this season goes for these two teams after Saturday’s result.

UND Hockey also got a big win Saturday over rival Wisconsin in the Ice Breaker tournament and Hawks head coach Brad Berry shared his thoughts on the football team’s win.

“Kelly Green rules, right, kelly green rules,” said Berry. “You know, at the end of the day, I’m so happy for that program. I love Bubba and what he brings to the table and his group there. They worked so hard [and] it’s going to be things to come here [at UND] as far as getting momentum for them and us as well.