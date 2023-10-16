UND Rises in Polls; Gaven Ziebarth and Luke Skokna Receive MVFC Honors

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — After Saturday’s win over NDSU, UND is just outside the Stats perform FCS Media poll at No. 11, but in the top 10 in the coaches poll at No. 9. The Fighting Hawks routed the Bison on Saturday 49-24 for their first win over them since 2003.

The Hawks dominated all three phases of the game. Running the ball on offense, a kick return touchdown and blocked punt on special teams and an interception on defense. Head Coach Bubba Schweigert said he wants his guys to enjoy the win, but knows they must refocus for Saturday’s tough test Vs. Northern Iowa.

“We want to enjoy it,” said Schweigert. “I remember back in my college days, my coach had on his door, ‘celebrate the victories’ because they are hard and this should be fun; This is sports and it should be fun. Now we move on and another challenge [is ahead] for us. Can we handle this and really do a good job of eliminating the noise once again and go on the road to play a really good UNI team? I met with the captains this morning; met with our leadership and we were very direct them: Hey, we have to be able to replicate the preparation.”

And two UND players were honored by the Missouri Valley Football Conference Monday for their outstanding performances in the win over NDSU. Gaven Ziebarth (Offense) and Luke Skokna (Co-Special Teams). Skokna had a 100-yard kick return touchdown to open the game and two other scores on offense. Ziebarth notched 156 rushing yards and 3 scores on the ground.

“Since his career started here, for a little guy, he runs really hard and is physical,” said Schweigert on Skokna. “When he gets his opportunity, he really runs down hill and puts forth great effort. He has made a difference [for our team], no question.”

Junior offensive lineman, Easton Kilty spoke on winning the battles up front to allow Ziebarth to have such a big game.

“Gaven deserved it,” said Kilty. “He had a terrific game, but that just shows you what our O-Line is capable of. What we should be doing every game. Just dominating the line of scrimmage and providing holes like that for Gaven. Gaven should have games like that all of the time.”

Next up, the Fighting Hawks are on the road to take on the Northern Iowa Panthers (3-3). Kickoff set for 4 p.m.