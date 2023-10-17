Another House in North Fargo Declared a Dangerous Building

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A heavily damaged house in north Fargo has been declared a dangerous building by the City Commission.

The Inspections Department was first alerted to the house at 924 7th Street North in May.

Getting around the building was “difficult” because of garbage and debris.

They spent about three months trying to work with the owners and the bank in an attempt to keep the house secure and clean up the property.

There have been complaints about squatters.

One city inspector says it had the “most needles” they’ve seen on any property.

Commissioner Arlette Preston is pleased to see the quicker action taken on these dangerous buildings.

“I’m just so glad to see these are coming through as quickly as they are, the timing is so much more, I think, improved. Your staff obviously has been really busy, ” Preston told Fargo’s Inspection Director Shawn Ouradnik.

The city attorney has been directed to prepare findings of fact and order for the house to be demolished.