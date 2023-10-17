Suspects Face Charges After Man is Kidnapped In Watertown, South Dakota

WATERTOWN, S.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A man is kidnapped Monday in Watertown, South Dakota and now two people are facing charges.

41-year-old Amanda Raml is accused of forcing the victim into a vehicle, driving into the country before telling him to get out and then threatening him with several weapons.

Authorities say a passenger, 18 year-old Colton Vig, fired one round from a shotgun into the air to intimidate the victim.

Raml is charged with 2nd degree kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Vig is charged with aggravated assault and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Both were booked into jail on $10,000 cash only bond.