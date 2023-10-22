Driver Flees After Crash Starts Garage on Fire in South Fargo Saturday

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A two-vehicle crash sets off a garage fire and a search for one of the drivers who fled the scene.

It happened Saturday afternoon at 10th Street and 9th Avenue South.

Witnesses say one of the vehicles involved crashed into a garage, starting it on fire.

One person and a dog were home at the time.

That person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The building has minor structural damage.

The search for the driver who fled the scene and has not yet been identified is ongoing.