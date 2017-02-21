Moorhead Liquor Businesses Weigh in on Potential Sunday Sales

One Moorhead Liquor Stores Thinks Sales Could Boost Business

MOORHEAD, Minn. — For the first time in the Minnesota history, a bill that would reverse the ban on selling liquor on Sundays has passed the house.

A senate committee will take up the bill Wednesday.

One business says it’s happy that its customers would be able to shop more conveniently.

Minnesota is one of 12 states that currently bans the sale of liquor on Sundays.

“Being on a college campus, there’s lots of times when you are trying to buy liquor on a Sunday and you got to drive all the way over to Fargo,” said Michael from Moorhead.

With the bill taking a major step toward approval, we got reaction from staff at a Moorhead Liquor store.

“It’s fair to say that if it passed it would be a positive for us,” said Store Manager Justin Blanford with 99 Bottles. “I mean, it’s more opportunity for revenue. Again, it’s a convenience for people especially in Moorhead. If they want to buy something on Sunday they can buy it right across the river. We’re just keeping the money in the Moorhead area.”

Blanford said customers sometimes forget that Minnesota stores can’t sell liquor on Sundays .

It becomes more common during football season.

“Hey, I’ll stop in and grab some beer, and realize oh it’s Sunday! So I have to backtrack if I really want the beer that bad,” said Blanford, when explaining what he’s heard from customers.

Representatives against the bill say this would negatively impact smaller locally owned stores because of the competition bigger chains would bring.

But, staff at 99 bottles said they aren’t worried.

“It’s an avenue for big box stores to eliminate small locally owned liquor stores,” said Democratic Rep. John Considine, representing district 19B.

“It’s the same as every other day of the week,” added Blanford. “So why would Sunday be any different at that point? Is it going to be the busiest day of the week? Probably not.”

If it passes, liquor stores can decide if they want to open on Sunday or stay closed.

“I assume we would open and most likely do normal hours,” said Blanford. “It’s possible we would so some reduced hours at the beginning to kind of see what the demand is on Sundays.”

If the Senate approves, Governor Dayton has said he will sign the bill into law.

KVRR also spoke with someone who represents Cash Wise Liquors in Moorhead who said the business isn’t lobbying for either position, but would welcome the change as an opportunity.