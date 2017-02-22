MSUM’s President Tackles Budget Issues

MSUM officials put in their budget request to state lawmakers

ST. PAUL, Minn. — MSUM’s president was at the capitol building in St. Paul to present a budget request to state lawmakers.

For the 2018-2019 fiscal year, university officials requested $178 million from the state.

Their goals for the fiscal year are to protect their programs, faculty, and staff.

They also aim to reduce economic and racial disparities.

President Anne Blackhurst told them every year in the past six years, the university faced multi-million dollar deficits.

“The consequences of those cuts will lead to reduced enrollment, further financial strain and ultimately an erosion of quality, access and opportunity,” said Blackhurst.

Blackhurst and others will speak to the Senate Higher Education Finance and Policy Committee on Thursday.