Lawmakers Approve Changes to ND Medical Marijuana Bill

The amended bill goes to Gov. Burgum's desk for his signature

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota legislators have approved changes to the state’s medical marijuana bill which was passed by voters last November and Gov. Burgum said he’ll sign it.

Senators approved regulations to the bill with a two-thirds majority vote.

Under the changes, North Dakota can have up to two growers and eight dispensaries statewide.

The organization in charge of the medical marijuana operation can add more if needed.

Patient fees were dropped from $200 to just $50 a year.

“We’re trying to get medical into the hands of patients as soon as we possibly can without compromising the safety of the product and avoiding diversions into hands of people illegally,” said Kenan Bullinger, the Medical Marijuana Initiative director.

Other proponents said another vote on the bill is possible if medical marijuana is not available in the state by 2019.