Tire Slashing Spree Proves Costly for South Fargo Neighbors

More than a dozen cars had their tires slashed in the Woodhaven neighborhood of South Fargo

FARGO, ND — A south Fargo neighborhood woke up to a string of vandalism.

Some people were likely a little late for work this morning.

“It’s not funny, it’s not a prank,” said Bryce Jensen who lives in the neighborhood. “It’s really expensive for most people.”

Neighbors tell me they’re hopeful insurance will cover costs and are upset with the tire slashing spree.

Some vehicles were towed away.

“I know my girlfriend’s tires, they’re not in great shape,” Jensen said. “So we’re going to have to pay for at least two out of pocket. Costs at least $200 a tire, it’s not cheap.”

These are the costly consequences of a vandal who police have not found.

“I know that my parents were late for work,” Jensen said. “We had to wait for AAA.”

Police say people started calling it in at around 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

No one we talked to heard anything overnight.

The cuts on the tires we saw were smaller than a quarter, but the damage was much bigger.

Some vehicles were left with flats in the driveway and others had temporary tire replacements.

“I hope they charge the person, make them at least pay for what they did,” Jensen said.

Police recommend people living in this part of town to keep their vehicles in a garage since whoever slashed could slash again.

If you have any information about the vandalism you’re asked to contact Fargo Police.