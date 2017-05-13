New Dental Office Opens in Horace

Maple Family Dental celebrates is grand opening in Horace

HORACE, N.D. — The Horace community could see a few more pearly whites as they welcome a new dentist office. Maple Family Dental celebrated their grand opening this morning.

Bounce houses, face painting, balloon animals and a gyro-sphere were set out for family fun.

Staff gave tours of their x-ray and exam rooms giving potential patrons a behind-the-scenes look at their business.

Dentists say they’re excited to finally open after a long stretch of preparation.

“Well, it’s been an amazing journey,” said Dr. Jonathan Bultema with Maple Family Dental. “We’ve got a brand new building out here and just getting everything ready and set up to go to see patients and even for today it’s been a little bit of a journey and a trip to get here but we are finally glad that our doors are open and we’re happy to share our joy with the community.”

Maple Family Dental began taking appointments during the grand opening.