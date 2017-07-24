New Laws For North Dakota Drivers Starting August 1st

North Dakota Will Be Enforcing Two New Driving Laws Starting August 1st, 2017

FARGO, ND — Changing the song on your phone or not having your child under eight in a car seat could land you a fine in North Dakota.

North Dakota drivers should be aware of two new laws starting August 1st when they hit the road.

If someone has a child under the age of eight and they are not taller than 4’9″, they will be required to ride in a car seat or booster seat.

“A lot of the new safety laws are because it keeps a child safe and it keeps them in the vehicle,” said Fargo Police Officer Jessica Schindeldecker.

Schindeldecker said it’s important the lap and shoulder belt fit a child properly.

“If those are not fitting properly, it could cause serious internal injuries or even death in the event of an accident,” Schindeldecker said.

The previous law required a car seat for children under seven-years-old.

The fine remains up to $25 and the driver could lose a point on their license.

Distracted driving is another issue North Dakota is trying to fix.

Previously, you faced a $100 fine for simply texting and driving.

Now, if a driver commits a traffic violation due to distracted driving, like checking your GPS or putting make–up on behind the wheel, you could face a fine of up to $100.

One Canadian driver traveling through North Dakota says he’s noticed a lot of distracted drivers while passing through.

“We noticed when we came here that people are in their cars and you don’t know if they’re paying attention because they’re talking on their phone and looking down and stuff like that so it’s just the adjustment between here and there,” said Mark Matthewson, who lives in Winnipeg.

Fargo Police said it is up to the officer’s discretion if they will let a violator off with or warning or cite them for breaking the law.

