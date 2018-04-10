New Moorhead Superintendent Ready to Guide District to New Success

Brandon Lunak will look to implement the MSBA's "Portrait of a High School Graduate" towards high school curriculum

MOORHEAD, Minn. — After serving as Moorhead’s interim superintendent since December, Brandon Lunak was happy to receive the news that he would officially become the district’s next superintendent.

“When I got the call, the range of emotions went from ‘boy, I’m extremely excited to get the call’ to ‘now, the work begins,'” said Lunak.

The Moorhead job isn’t a first for Lunak. Prior to arriving in Moorhead in 2014, he served as the Superintendent for Waubun–Ogema–White Earth Public Schools.

“All those things combined I feel made me a more rounded individual and the more experiences you have coming from the past, I believe, make you a better leader moving forward,” said Lunak.

Lunak says spearheading Moorhead’s district is easier due to their commitment to student success.

“It’s a growing community. It’s a community that values education,” said Lunak.

Lunak says the recent study of a “Portrait of a High School Graduate” is going to be important for the district to determine what high school students need to learn.

“We went on a little journey with MSBA and a committee that was formed as a result, and we really took a hard look at what we want the education of a high school student to look like,” said Lunak.

Lunak says he will stress the need for individualized learning, even as enrollment in the district increases.

“Our larger classes are starting to get into the high school so we really, I feel, have to look at the high school, and over the next five years, that would be one of the situations I’d like to implement that ‘Portrait of a Graduate’,” said Lunak.

While starting his duties as Superintendent, Lunak is currently pursuing a doctorate in Educational Leadership at MSUM, an opportunity he says will help him gather more skills to effectively lead the district.