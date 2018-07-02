Fargo Man Dies Of Injuries Suffered In Mapleton Crash

FORT MYERS, Florida -- Florida prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Lois Riess. The Minnesota woman is accused of murdering her husband and a Florida woman before being caught and arrested in Texas. A grand jury in Florida indicted…
GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- Grand Forks Police want to know how they're doing. They are asking the community to take a short survey about the department. They want to know about people's interaction with their officers. The attitude and behavior…
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. -- Authorities have identified the Grand Forks man whose body was pulled from the English Coulee on Sunday. He is 23-year-old Andrew Torrey. A preliminary autopsy shows Torrey died of an accidental drowning. Two people kayaking…