Fargo Man Dies Of Injuries Suffered In Mapleton Crash

22-year-old Cameron Bolton, was a passenger in a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Levi Allmaras, of West Fargo.
Joe Radske,

FARGO — A Fargo man critically injured in a crash last week has died, according to an update on his CaringBridge site.

The vehicle didn’t yield at a controlled intersection south of Mapleton and collided with a van carrying a basketball team from Lisbon.

The crash happened Thursday evening at the intersection of 42nd Street Southeast and Cass County Road 15.

The crash remains under investigation by the state patrol.

