Grand Forks County Drowning Victim Identified

Preliminary autopsy shows 23-year-old Andrew Torrey died of an accidental drowning

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. — Authorities have identified the Grand Forks man whose body was pulled from the English Coulee on Sunday.

He is 23-year-old Andrew Torrey.

A preliminary autopsy shows Torrey died of an accidental drowning.

Two people kayaking on the English Coulee south of Grand Forks Sunday morning came across a floating mat with a cell phone and fishing gear.

A dive team was called out and they recovered Torrey’s body in 10 feet of water about 50 feet from the shore.

He had last been heard from on Saturday night.