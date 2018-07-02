YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties and the West Fargo Public School District Partner to Provide Public Preschool

The program is directed at low–income families

WEST FARGO, N.D.– A partnership between the YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties and the West Fargo Public School District is providing public half–day preschool and day–long care.

Beginning in August, 80 children will have the opportunity to begin preschool at YMCA’s Early Childhood Development program. The program is directed at low–income families. YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties says they recognize the importance of brain development in the early years of childhood.

“By getting them ready for school and offering science and math and pre–literacy skills and writing skills, [the preschool] will give these children the right start that they need for that first kindergarten experience,” YMCA Learning Center Program Director Tania Erickson said.

Registration night for the preschool is on July 25th from 4–6pm. For more information or if you wish to apply, please visit ymcacassclay.org/preschool.