YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties and the West Fargo Public School District Partner to Provide Public Preschool

The program is directed at low–income families
Maggie LaMere,

WEST FARGO, N.D.– A partnership between the YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties and the West Fargo Public School District is providing public half–day preschool and day–long care.

Beginning in August, 80 children will have the opportunity to begin preschool at YMCA’s Early Childhood Development program. The program is directed at low–income families. YMCA of Cass and Clay Counties says they recognize the importance of brain development in the early years of childhood.

“By getting them ready for school and offering science and math and pre–literacy skills and writing skills, [the preschool] will give these children the right start that they need for that first kindergarten experience,” YMCA Learning Center Program Director Tania Erickson said.

Registration night for the preschool is on July 25th from 4–6pm. For more information or if you wish to apply, please visit ymcacassclay.org/preschool.

Related Post

Board of Trustees Tours Jeremiah Program Housing F...
Press, Shoot, Score! A Hidden Gem that is Helping ...
Minnesota Lawmaker Proposes Anti-Vaxx Parents to S...
Tea with Royalty: Miss America Cara Mund Visits Sa...

You Might Like

Minnesota Woman To Face The Death Penalty In Florida Murder

FORT MYERS, Florida -- Florida prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Lois Riess. The Minnesota woman is accused of murdering her husband and a Florida woman before being caught and arrested in Texas. A grand jury in Florida indicted…

Grand Forks Police Department: How Are We Doing?

GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- Grand Forks Police want to know how they're doing. They are asking the community to take a short survey about the department. They want to know about people's interaction with their officers. The attitude and behavior…

Grand Forks County Drowning Victim Identified

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. -- Authorities have identified the Grand Forks man whose body was pulled from the English Coulee on Sunday. He is 23-year-old Andrew Torrey. A preliminary autopsy shows Torrey died of an accidental drowning. Two people kayaking…