9th-Inning Rally Powers St. Paul Past RedHawks

The Saints scored five runs in the 9th to win 7-6

FARGO, N.D. — A four-run cushion heading into the 9th inning wasn’t enough for the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

They used four pitchers in the inning and surrendered five runs to help the St. Paul Saints (23-21) win 7-6.

Will Solomon recorded another quality start for the RedHawks (21-21), going six innings while allowing two earned runs.

Randy McCurry picks up the loss, failing to register an out. He gave up three runs, two of them earned.

The series finale between the two teams in Wednesday at 7:02. There will be fireworks after the game.