HydroFlight Lake Life Offers FlyBoarding

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – Have you ever dreamed of flying? Well this may be your chance to try it.

“If you’ve ever had a dream of flying before, that’s exactly what it feels like,” HydroFlight Lake Life instructor Mikayla Avila said.”You are literally suspended in the air, just flying, it feels like a dream.”

FlyBoarding, a water sport device propelled by a jet ski, enables someone to fly up to 30 feet in the air.

“Once you realize you’re floating and we’re all about just the propulsion coming to your feet, and you feel that power, you have that control, you feel that control, you start to really take advantage of it and fly,” HydroFlight Lake Life owner Jeremy Walker said.”It’s like standing on an elevator.”

HydroFlight Lake Life gives anyone the chance to try it. They say it can be overwhelming but it’s just about getting past the first try.

“Anxiety, I think is the biggest drawback,” Walker said.”People aren’t used to the concept of being strapped to something in the water.”

From ages 9 to 90, all you need is 10 minutes to learn this extreme sport.

“For the most part, it’s really easy,” Avila said. “It’s just getting your balance like standing up.”

The company has worked with people of all ages, even someone 91–years–old. This is Mikayla’s fourth summer flying and says teaching others to fly enables her to give them an experience they’ve never had before.

“I can fly people for 15–30 minutes and by the end I’m getting them to do dolphin dives and turns and all sorts of things,” Avila said.

They say the experience can be unbelievable.

“I think that’s what has kept us into this work for so long, is that they are just overwhelmed with the experience,” Walker said. “It’s so cool to feel weightless.”

If you are interested in FlyBoarding, please visit HydroFlight Lake Life’s Facebook page for more information.