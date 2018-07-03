Lamoureux Twins To Speak At TEDxFargo

Jocelyne and Monique were members of the gold medal winning USA Women's Hockey Team
TJ Nelson,

FARGO, N.D. — Olympic gold medal winners will be featured at this year’s TEDxFargo.

The Lamoureux twins, Jocelyne and Monique, were members of the gold medal winning Team USA Women’s Hockey at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

The North Dakota natives are on the long list of featured speakers during TEDxFargo on July 26 at the Fargo Civic Center.

Here is the full list of the speakers and performers:

  • Barry Batcheller – Founder of Integrated Technology Systems Corporation, Phoenix International Corporation, and Appareo Systems
  • Thamrong (Keng) Dechawuth – Restaurateur; owner of Drunken Noodle, Wasabi, and Poke Bowl
  • Smita Garg – NDSU Career Center Assistant Director of Employer Engagement; Connector, Intrapreneur
  • Sadiyo Hassan – West Fargo High School graduate (2018); owner and co-founder of tech startup Rising Tide Software
  • Jared Kamrowski – Founder of Thrifty Traveler
  • Rich Karlgaard – Forbes Media publisher and futurist
  • Mary Ann Kristiansen – Founder of Hannah Grimes Marketplace and Hannah Grimes Center for Entrepreneurship
  • Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson & Monique Lamoureux-Morando – Team USA Hockey; Olympic gold medal winners at the 2018 Winter Olympics; North Dakota natives
  • Michelle Lucas – Founder and President of Higher Orbits; previously worked for NASA at Johnson Space Center and was a Flight Controller for the International Space Station
  • Jessica Metcalfe – Founder of Beyond Buckskin
  • Joseph Schoning (performer) – 16-year-old GED student born and raised  in Bemidji, MN; plans on going to college for political science and music theory
  • Mike Sime – President/CEO and co-owner of Rapid Packaging
  • Brad Smith – Microsoft President and Chief Legal Officer
  • Ellen Solberg – NDSU student; passionate about education inside and outside the classroom
  • Candy Suiso – Program Director for Wai`anae High School – Searider Productions; co-owner and operator of the Makaha Mango Farm
  • Mark Sylvester – Co-founder of Wavefront Technologies; A TEDx podcaster and Producer of TEDxSantaBarbara
  • Steven Villescas Jr. – A second-year graduate student in the Master of Communication Management program at the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism
  • Hamse Warfa – Co-founder of BanQu; founder of Tayo Consulting Group
  • Juliette Watt – Former stunt horse rider for MGM pictures; former London Playboy Bunny; former soap opera scriptwriter; current mission is to help people who are struggling with Compassion Fatigue
  • Rachel Webb (performer) – Singer, actress, and dancer from Dallas, TX; one of her most recent credits is playing a Dynamite in Theatre Aspen’s production of Hairspray
  • Jerry White – CEO of Global Impact Strategies (giStrat)
  • Nick Ybarra – Founder of Legendary Adventures New Discoveries (L.A.N.D)
  • Pamela York – Serial entrepreneur, investor, and inventor; Founding General Partner of CAPITA3

 

 

