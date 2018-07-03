Lamoureux Twins To Speak At TEDxFargo

Jocelyne and Monique were members of the gold medal winning USA Women's Hockey Team

FARGO, N.D. — Olympic gold medal winners will be featured at this year’s TEDxFargo.

The Lamoureux twins, Jocelyne and Monique, were members of the gold medal winning Team USA Women’s Hockey at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

The North Dakota natives are on the long list of featured speakers during TEDxFargo on July 26 at the Fargo Civic Center.

Here is the full list of the speakers and performers: