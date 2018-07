Missing Williston Pair May Be In Fargo

FARGO, ND — Fargo Police believe a missing pair from Williston, ND may be in the Fargo Area.

The Williston Police Department has reason to believe Miranda and Jaiden Wells are in the Fargo Area.

Miranda Wells is 38 years old, has strawberry blonde hair and green eyes.

Jaiden is 13, has shoulder length brown-red hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information call Fargo Police dispatch, 701-451-7660.