Generations Come Together on Fourth of July to Learn About Freedom

Many different definitions of freedom converge and help people learn about each other

WEST FARGO, N.D. — For twenty years, James Kinlaw put his life on the line to protect his country while serving in the US Navy.

Now living in Fargo, Kinlaw does not regret the sacrifices he made to protect the flag.

“It’s an honor, it could be frightening depending on the circumstances, it could be very fulfilling, it’s something that you really believe in,” said Kinlaw.

For the first time this year, James and his wife of sixteen years, Judy, stepped up to volunteer at the Fourth of July celebration at Bonanzaville in West Fargo.

He says that helping out on the fourth reiterates the importance of the holiday.

“I think we’re all here for the same reason. We’re patriotic, we believe in our country. And I think that what brings most of us out here,” said Kinlaw.

However, Kinlaw thinks that the younger generations have a more distant stance on freedom as opposed to those he served with.

“I think they’re interested in the history, but I think maybe if the war came along, and they needed to go, then they would step up and do that,” said Kinlaw.

But some kids say their definition of freedom takes on an entirely different meaning.

“We have different kinds of people, and different races and stuff, coming together as one whole family and showing off their independence,” said Kennedy Engler of Fargo.

Many people here at Bonanzaville think that patriotism is developed through families, and that fostering a sense of national pride is something that can be carried on for future generations.

“The Fourth of July is something that people should be with their families and friends. Family is the basic unit of the country, that’s how it was founded, so I think family being together is something that’s a building block for the country as a whole,” said James Engler of South Dakota.

When the generations come together, celebrating freedom still has an impact on people, no matter how old they are.

“The older you get, things like this have more of a meaning when you see things that came before you, so I’m enjoying it,” said Engler.

On average, 4,000 people come to the Bonanzaville Fourth of July Celebration each