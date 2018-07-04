Saints Spoil RedHawks 4th of July with 8-5 Win

Keith Albertson,

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks had fireworks after Wednesday night’s game against St. Paul, but they couldn’t muster enough fireworks during the contest.

The RedHawks fell short against the Saints 8-5.

Brandon Barker made his American Association debut for Fargo-Moorhead, but he didn’t record an out of the third inning.

Saints outfielder Burt Reynolds hit a three-run homer in the first inning to start their scoring.

The RedHawks have now lost five of their last six games. They begin a four-game series against Winnipeg on Thursday.

