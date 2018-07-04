Whimsy Hollow Embraces the Magical Side of Independence Day

The party venue for both kids and adults is in Moorhead and it opened last summer

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Instead of your traditional Fourth of July festivities, Whimsy Hollow in Moorhead decided to celebrate a different way.

The party venue shook things up this year by hosting a wand–making workshop in their Wizard Room.

Owner Jen Waagen and her brother opened up Whimsy Hollow last summer.

They got the idea from an indoor party venue in Australia and decided Moorhead needed one too to inspire a little more creativity in both kids and adults.

“I think now in this age of technology I think it’s really important to inspire creativity and imagination and hands on stuff that’s not a screen. So we like to immerse everybody in the magic of what they’re doing,” Waagen said.

Whimsy Hollow will have a fairy door workshop on Friday.

They will also be at Pride in the Park on August 11.