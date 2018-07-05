Dr. James Carlson Fargo Public Library Hosts Baby Rhyme Time

FARGO, N.D.–Babies and their guardians are spending some time together singing and telling stories.

Baby Rhyme Time at Carlson happens twice a month at the Fargo Public Library.

Babies from birth to 18-months-old are invited to sing along and listen to stories.

This year-round event is in effort to introduce early literacy to babies.

“The children really enjoy it,” Dr. James Carlson Fargo Public Library children’s librarian Cindy Mason said. “I love to see their smiling faces. I get to see that because the kids facing outwards, so I get to see their little smiles as we’re leading the songs and rhymes and that sort of thing.”

The morning sessions are held at Carlson while the evening sessions are held at the downtown location, which is aided toward working parents.