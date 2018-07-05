Geno Crandall Announces Gonzaga as Transfer Destination

The former UND guard was granted his transfer in June

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Former University of North Dakota guard Geno Crandall announced on Twitter today his decision to finish his college career at Gonzaga.

Crandall averaged 16.6 points per game to lead the Fighting Hawks last season. He also lead the conference in steals with 67.

In a statement posted to Twitter, Crandall said “Taking a look back at the past four years I’d say that I accomplished what I set out to do from the moment I committed to UND.”

Crandall continued: “We won games. We won a championship. We played in the Big Dance and made memories that will last forever.”

Last season, Gonzaga made it to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament before losing to Florida State.