Tea & Crepe Gives the Scoop on Thai Ice Cream Rolls

FARGO, N.D.–Are you in the mood for ice cream? Thai ice cream that is.

Tea & Crepe makes Thai ice cream rolls, a common street food in Thailand.

This type of ice cream is rolled out over a negative twenty degree surface, allowing the ice cream mixture to be ready to eat within ninety seconds.

A part-owner of Tea & Crepe says Thai ice cream rolls are becoming increasingly popular here in the United States.

“Regarding your age, you know, everybody loves [ice cream] it,” Tea & Crepe part-owner Tian Lu said. “I’m happy to see their reaction every time. We are busy, unexpected, like I never thought it was going to be this busy.”

Fargo and Grand Forks are the only two Tea & Crepe locations in North Dakota.

