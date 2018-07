Coach of the Week: WF Legion’s Jordan Rheault

The Patriots are 21-7 on the season

WEST FARGO, N.D. — In his first season as head coach, West Fargo’s Jordan Rheault has been impressive in charge of the legion squad.

The Patriots are fresh off a Fargo-Moorhead Tournament championship.

Rheault discusses his youth and how his team has found success midway through the legion season.