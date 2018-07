Man Shot and Killed by Police in Devils Lake Has Been Identified

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. — The man shot and killed by police in Devils Lake has been identified.

Around 4:30 pm Thursday officers say they saw 26-year-old Daniel Fuller of Devils Lake scaling a fence.

Police tried to take him into custody when an officer fired their gun.

That officer is now on paid administrative leave, and the B-C-I is handling the case.