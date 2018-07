RedHawks Steamroll Winnipeg in Game Two

The RedHawks improve to 23-22 on the season

FARGO, N.D. — The F-M RedHawks steamrolled the Winnipeg Goldeyes 9-1 in game two of the four game series.

Sebastian Kessay gave up just one earned run, while striking out four in his seven innings on the mound for the RedHawks. On offense, Leo Pina went 2-3 with a home run and three RBIs.

They’ll face Winnipeg again for game three on Saturday at 6:00 p.m.