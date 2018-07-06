Rep. Keith Ellison Speaks with Voters in Moorhead During AG Campaign Stop

He wants to take on a variety of issues, from economic fairness to the fight against opioids

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Rep. Keith Ellison stopped by Moorhead for a town hall event in his campaign for Minnesota’s Attorney General.

Ellison is also the Deputy Chair of the Democratic National Committee. He says he hopes the DNC will be more focused on listening to the people.

As AG, he says he wants to take on many issues from economic fairness to the fight against opioids.

“In Congress we can propose legislation. Maybe it’ll get passed, maybe it won’t, but in the Minnesota Attorney General’s office, if somebody says there’s a problem going on in our community, consumers aren’t being treated right, citizens aren’t being treated right, people aren’t being treated fairly, you can do something about it, fairly directly,” Ellison said.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders gave Ellison his endorsement today. Other candidates running in the democratic primary include DFL-endorsed Attorney Matt Pelikan and State Representative Debra Hilstrom.