RedHawks Hold On For Third Straight Victory

Fargo-Moorhead goes for the four-game sweep of Winnipeg on Sunday

FARGO, N.D. (RedHawks Baseball) — After a back and forth nine-inning battle, the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks vanquished the Winnipeg Goldeyes on a walk-off sacrifice fly from Keury De La Cruz that scored Brennan Metzger to secure a 7-6 win. The RedHawks gain sole possession of second place in the North Division thanks to Gary’s loss at Sioux Falls.

A blown save opportunity for Randy McCurry with a 6-4 lead in the top of the ninth turned out to be a non-issue after the RedHawks needed only four batters to get the winning run in the bottom half of the inning. McCurry got the win despite giving up a two-run home run to Tommy Mendonca in the ninth. Pete Perez was credited with the loss for the Goldeyes.

DJ Brown matched his season-high in runs against with four on five hits in 6.1 innings. Brown walked three and remained at 5-0 for the season. The Norfolk, Virginia resident’s ERA climbs to 3.07 on the season.

Devan Ahart smacked a two-run home run to center field in the fourth inning and dazzled the Newman Outdoor Field crown with a diving catch off the bat of Reggie Abercrombie in the seventh that saved at least two runs from scoring.

Ahart’s homer put the RedHawks up 4-3 after the Goldeyes put up three runs in the second inning — two of which came on the first of Mendonca’s two two-run home runs — to take the early lead.

After Winnipeg tied the game at four runs apiece in the seventh, RBI singles from Maikol Gonzalez and Steve Zimmerman put the RedHawks back in front with a 6-4 lead. Mendonca’s two-run jack in the ninth made things interesting, but in the end it was the third straight win for Fargo-Moorhead.

With Gary’s loss in Sioux Falls, the RedHawks (24-22) sit in sole possession of second place in the North Division. Fargo-Moorhead remains one half game back of the St. Paul Saints (25-22) for the division lead.

The three-game winning streak matches the season high for the RedHawks. F-M clinched its eighth series win tonight and will look for just its second sweep of the season tomorrow afternoon against the Goldeyes. The start time for the Sunday afternoon matinee is scheduled for 1 PM.