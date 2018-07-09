Florida Woman Faces Charges After Crash On Interstate 29

HILLSBORO, N.D. — Charges are pending against a Florida woman after a crash on I-29 near Hillsboro on Sunday.

North Dakota Highway Patrol says a car driven by 75-year-old Claudia Grace of The Villages, Florida, struck the rear passenger side of a pickup.

The pickup went into the ditch and rolled.

24-year-old Tyler Bedney and 22-year-old Ashley Fontaine, both of Grand forks, were flown to Altru Hospital with serious injuries.

The patrol says they are in stable condition.

Grace was not hurt.